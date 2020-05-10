Will there ever be a 'next' Bata Reyes?

HAD the chance to ask Efren 'Bata' Reyes, Jr. that question back when he was still very active in the world pool circuit in the early 2000s, as he sat outside a hotel in downtown Taipei waiting for the ride that would take him to the airport, the morning after winning a leg of the old WPA San Miguel Asian 9-Ball Tour.

Before he could give an answer, a luxurious car rolled into the driveway. He asked two Manila-based sportswriters - the other was the Inquirer's Roy Luarca - to hop in, giving them a ride to the airport as well as the chance to ask the question again: "Meron pa kayang darating na ibang Efren 'Bata' Reyes?"

His response, to our surprise, was both swift and sure. "Ang dami d'yan," he says, "kailan nga lang kumuha ako ng NBI [clearance], nadiskubre ko ang dami pala naming Efren Reyes. May isa nga may junior rin, artista. Yung isa, may kaso pa, kaya natagalan bago lumabas 'yung NBI [clearance] ko."

You ask a dumb question, you get a ____ answer, right?

One of the banalities of the journalism profession is that you sometimes had to ask questions to which you may already know the answer. Of course there will never be a 'next' Bata Reyes; in the same manner that there will never be a 'next' Muhammad Ali or a 'next' Manny Pacquiao or a 'next' Sonny Jaworski, in our lifetime or the next.

That was my feeling then and that is my feeling now, as I listened to the greying pool icon talk about his legendary career from his home in Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga, where he has been holed up with several members of his extended family with just a single pool table keeping them from getting bored since Luzon island was placed under a soft lockdown.

"Pinakuha ko 'yung isang lamesa dun sa [billiards hall ng] isang anak ko, kaya nakakalaro ako minsan," he says with a chuckle, "pero iba pa rin s'yempre 'yung laro sa tournament, 'yung may pinaglalabanan."

Reyes, 65, still plays the game regularly, although no longer in the same awe-inspiring manner as he did during his glory days when Bata Reyes weaved his cue stick like a magic wand, leaving pool fans across the world in disbelief over his impeccable pocketing skills, great command of the cue ball, and innate ability to see angles that his opponents couldn't.

Much of those skills, Bata admitted, have over the years been eroded by poor eyesight, creaky joints, and, these days, a frozen shoulder that causes lingering pain. He isn't shy to admit that he is now given a partida [usually plus two with the 8 and 10 balls conceded to him] by upcoming pool players in 10-ball money games.

"Sira na palo," he concedes, "[kaya] may partida na ako ngayon."

Bata still wins some and loses some, mostly because he often fades in the late racks of race-to-20 matches. That prompted friends including his longtime patron Aristeo 'Putch' Puyat to advice that he should settle for shorter matches, so he can put younger opponents away before fatigue sets in. A stubborn Bata won't listen.

"'Di nila alam, mas gumaganda ang palo ko kapag na-warm up na, nawawala na ang mga sakit sa katawan," he says, defiant as ever. "Minsan inaalat lang talaga."