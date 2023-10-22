Chezka Centeno beats Chinese to become World 10-Ball champion

CHEZKA Centeno captured the biggest title of her career on Sunday, ruling the 2023 Predator WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship in Austria.

The 24-year-old Centeno defeated Han Yu of China, 9-5, to win the $50,000 top prize then shed tears of joy when interviewed shortly after the victory.

"This is my dream," said Centeno, who had former world champion Rubilen Amit by her side during the match.

Centeno now added the world 10-ball championto the four gold medals she won at the Southeast Asian Games, including one in the 10-ball competition in Manila in 2019.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Centeno was at her best in the semifinals where she battled back from a 4-8 deficit to beat England's Allison Fisher, 9-8.

It was actually Centeno's second win over Fisher in the event, having beaten her in the qualification stage, 7-3.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

She rode that momentum in the final, taking a 4-1 lead and never looking back.

The Zamboanguena also beat Melanie Sussenguth of Germany, 9-0, and Chou Chieh-Yu of Chinese Taipei, 9-2, in the knockout phase.

Centeno went unbeaten in the qualification stage by beating Xiaoting Pan of China, 7-4, and Fisher.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph