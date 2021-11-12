Carlo Biado wins all-Pinoy final, rules Abu Dhabi Open

CARLO Biado continued his magnificent year, ruling the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship Friday (Manila time) at Power Break Billiard Hall in the United Arab Emirates.

Carlo Biado in Abu Dhabi Open

The 2021 US Open Pool Champion outlasted compatriot Jordan Banares, 13-6, in the final to bag the AED20,000 (about P272,000) cash prize and rule the 64-man field organized by Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy Jayson Nuguid.

"I’m very happy to win again, especially in an international tournament like this Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship. Maagang Pasko ito," said the San Juan, La Union native.

Biado was unstoppable in the tourney which saw him take down fellow Filipinos Harry Vergara in the semis, 11-8; Roland Garcia in the quarters, 11-5; and Venancio Tanio in the round of 16, 11-4.

He also beat comrade Arnel Bautista, 9-7, and UAE's Mohamad Eiljeffrey, 9-0 in the group stages to easily advance to the winner's bracket.

Banares, who had to go through the loser's bracket, took home AED10,000 (about P136,000) for his runner-up finish after edging Bautista, 11-7, in his own semifinal match.

It was a complete dominance for the Filipinos with 12 making it through to the round of 16 and seven in the quarterfinals to set up the all-Pinoy semis and finals encounters.

Also making strong showings were Garcia, Aivhan Maluto, and Arnel Calderon Jr. who all progressed to the top eight, as well as Tanio, Arman Cagol, Jhay Llanes, Jhun Banlasan, and Abdulrauf Domrang who made it to the round of 16.

