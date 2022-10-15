Carlo Biado reaches US Open semis, keeps title defense alive

CARLO Biado remains in contention to defend his US Open Pool Championship crown after reaching the semifinal of the competition.

Biado blanked Hsieh Chia Chen of Chinese Taipei, 10-0, in their quarterfinal contest to make it to the final four in overwhelming fashion.

Biado will go for a finals appearance and a chance at the $50,000 top prize on Saturday morning (Saturday evening Philippine time) as he takes on Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain.

Max Lechner of Austria will face Ko Ping Chung of Chinese Taipei in the other bracket.

The Filipino pool artist made it deep into the tournament after being relegated to the losers’ bracket during his third match with a 9-6 loss to compatriot Joven Bustamante.

But Biado bounced back from that setback with a 9-4 win over Chen Chia Hua of Chinese Taipei to make it to the round-of-64.

In the knockout stage, Biado defeated Petri Makkonen of Finland, 9-4, Naoyuki Oi of Japan, 9-6, and Konrad Juszczyszyn of Poland, 10-7.

