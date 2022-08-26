Biado, Chua lead five Pinoys in knockout stage of Asian 9-Ball tilt

FIVE Filipinos led by Carlo Biado and Johann Chua advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore on Thursday.

Filipinos in 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open

Biado routed Luong Duc Thien of Vietnam, 9-2, while Chua blanked Hayato Hijikita of Japan, 9-0, to move into the round-of-32.

Biado hopes to advance further as he faces Robbie Capito of Hong Kong at the start of the knockout stage on Friday.

Chua, who on Wednesday defeated one of the top guns in Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, will be facing a fellow Filipino in Jeff de Luna, who beat Chang Yu Lung of Chinese Taipei, 9-1.

James Aranas and Anthony Raga also moved to the knockout phase following separate victories in the winners’ bracket.

Aranas won over Erwin of Indonesia, 9-5, while Raga beat Desmond Goh of Singapore, 9-6.

