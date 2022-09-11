Biado and Co. dispatch Germany, seal finals date vs Britain

THE Philippines edged Germany in a shootout to advance to the finals of the 2022 Predator World Teams Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Carlo Biado clinched the match by converting his second attempt in the shootout to give the Philippines the 4-2 win and a place in the final against Great Britain.

The Philippines twice finished runner-up in 2010 and 2014, the last time the competition was held before it was revived eight years after.

The final is slated later in the day.

The Philippines took a two-set lead after Rubilen Amit beat Pia Filler and Carlo Biado won over Thorsten Hohmann by the same 4-2 scoreline.

But the Germans forged a shootout after Joshua Filler and Pia Filler beat Johann Chua and Amit, 4-0, in the scotch doubles and Joshua Filler winning over Chua, 4-0, in the players' choice singles.

The Filipinos proved steadier after Hohmann missed in the third inning of the shootout, allowing Biado to seal the win by calmly sinking the 10-ball.

Team Philippines beat the Britons in a shootout during the quarterfinals.

