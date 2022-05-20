Bata, Biado pair up for World Cup of Pool

AFTER the Southeast Asian Games, Efren "Bata" Reyes will be teaming up with Carlo Biado in the World Cup of Pool slated June 14-19 at the Brentwood Centre in Essex, England.

Efren 'Bata' Reyes in World Cup of Pool

The development marks the return of Reyes in the World Cup of Pool after being a two-time champion in the event along with Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante.

Reyes and Bustamante were the inaugural champion of the event in 2006, beating Earl Strickland and Rodney Morris of the United States. The pair won it again in 2009, defeating Ralf Souquet and Thorsten Hohmann of Germany.

This time, Reyes will team up with Biado, who last year won the US Open title. Biado teamed up with Jeff De Luna to place runner-up in 2019.

Reyes is coming off a bronze-medal finish in the SEA Games in Hanoi where he competed in the one-cushion carom.

Biado, meanwhile, settled for the silver medal in 9-ball singles after losing to compatriot Johann Chua.

This will be the fifth World Cup of Pool appearance for Reyes who last played in 2012 in Manila, while Biado hopes that fifth time's the charm as he teams up with the legendary cue master after previously pairing with Chua, De Luna, and Warren Kiamco.

De Luna and Roberto Gomez represented the Philippines in the 2021 edition, bowing out in the quarterfinals after losing to Estonia's Denis Grabe and Mark Magi.

