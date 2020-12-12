Zamboanga Valientes top 3x3 Christmas Street Hustle in Australia

THE Zamboanga Valientes MLV got back at Black Buckets Australia, 14-7, in the final on Saturday to snare the 3x3 Christmas Street Hustle crown.

It was sweet revenge for the Valientes, who lost to the Black Buckets, 14-16, in overtime in the preliminary phase of the event held at the Belconnen 3x3 outdoor courts in Canberra.

Chris Concepcion, former NCRAA mythical team member with the Saint Francis of Assissi Doves, led the way for the Valientes in the final.

Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan used his 6-foot-10 frame to dominate inside, while former Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League player Eric Miraflores, who is based in Melbourne, and 18-year-old prospect Adam Compton, who traces his roots in the Philippine, also delivered.

Former Philippine Youth team member Junnie Navarro, son of Zamboanga Valientes team owner Cory Navarro, coached the team.

They beat Orange Buckets Australia, 11-8, in the opener and the White Buckets, 15-8, in their second game, before beaten by the Black Buckets.

The Zamboanguenos also trounced MZ Africa to advance to the semifinals against the Orange Buckets, who they beat anew, 16-1.

Navarro said the team has been invited to compete in a 3x3 tournament in Las Vegas next year and would participate if the vaccine for the coronavirus is available by then.

After the final, the Zamboanga Valientes got swamped with congratulatory messages, including one from Tokyo Olympics-bound boxer Eumir Marcial, a Zamboangueno who is set to make his pro debut in Los Angeles on Dec. 16.