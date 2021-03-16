Zamboanga Valientes MLV sign Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as ahead of NBL season

THE Zamboanga Valientes MLV hopes to duplicate their success in Australia with an all-homegrown team in NBL-Pilipinas.

The Valientes clinched four straight titles in the Champions League Basketball (CLB) 3x3 and they want to bag a local jewel in 5x5 as well.

To achieve their goal, the Valientes recruited Zamboanga stars Rudy Lingganay and Gino Jumao-as to spearhead the squad which they believe would be competitive in the fledgling pro league.

Lingganay and Jumao-as are both former University of the East Warriors and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

According to Lingganay, who also had a stint in the PBA, it will be an honor to represent his hometown in the NBL.

Jumao-as, on the other hand, spurned offers from other teams to play for Zamboanga Valientes MLV, co-owned by businesswoman/philanthropist Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela.

Fulfilling a longtime dream of the Navarro family, the Valientes will be parading an all-Zamboangueño roster bolstered by RR de Leon, RJ Argamino, Das Esa, Jon Rebollos, Med Salim and Jolo Belorio, all MPBL veterans.

Continue reading below ↓

Completing the team are local leagues standouts Jef Bernardo, David Sebastian, Alex Mohamad and Mark Tano.

Tapped by Junie Navarro as head coach is Joseph Romarate, also a Zamboangueño.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To celebrate Zamboanga Valientes MLV's victories (3x3 Christmas Hustle in Canberra, CLB 3x3 In Bendigo, CLB 3x3 Portland Opens, and the Champions League in Hamilton), the team management, coaches and players, including other pool members, went to the exclusive Balesin Island, where the Valientes were formally presented by Navarro on Saturday night.

Continue reading below ↓

Zamboanga Valentes MLV is being backed by MLV Accounting, Gaisano Mall, Smart, Bahnhof Language Training Center, Kings Manpower, and Kamiseta Mindanao.