    Basketball

    Zamboanga Valientes turn to balanced attack vs Marikina to grab first NBL win

    1 Hour ago
    THE Zamboanga Valientes beat the Marikina Best Shoe Makers, 109-101, recently to pick up their first win in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in Taguig City.

    Jon Rebollos had 19 points, and Alexander Mohammad had a near double-double after finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Valientes as they improved to 1-3.

    Peter De Ocampo and Jurex Diaz also had 14 points each, while Lewis Pasamante had Jan Luciano 13 and 12 points each for Zamboanga. Das Esa had 10 points and five assists for the Valientes.

    Team owner Junie Navarro said the team is looking to improve even more with the Valientes set to face Justine Baltazar, Encho Serrano, and the rest of the Pampanga Delta on February 2.

    “After a good game against Marikina, we are eager to face Pampanga,” said Navarro, whose team had preseason games in Singapore and Malaysia before the NBL season.

