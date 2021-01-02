Zamboanga Valientes join Champions League Basketball 3x3 in Australia

THE Zamboanga Valientes formally joined Champions League Basketball 3x3 in Australia on Thursday.

This was confirmed by Matt Hollard, the CEO of the Champions League Basketball 3x3 in Australia, who cited the Zamboanga Valientes as "the first Filipino team to play in the official CLB 3x3 league."

The Valientes saw action in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup in Calamba in October.

But it was in the 3x3 Christmas Hustle in Canberra, that the Valientes, the only Asian team entered, made their mark when they bested three Australia teams and an African selection en route to the crown.

The Valientes, led by Barangay Tumaga native Chris "Peng" Concepcion, will seek their second title on Jan. 9 when they compete at Bendigo Stadium in regional Victoria.

Completing the team are Melbourne-based Eric Miraflores, formerly of the Zamboanga Valientes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League; Alex Compton, who traces his roots in Zamboanga; and Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan.

Zamboanga Valientes co-owners Michael Venezuela and Rolando Navarro Jr., see a bright future for the team in 2021.

According to Navarro, a former Philippine Youth team player who is also Valientes coach, Venezuela wants more international opportunities for local players, especially Zamboanguenos.