Big home win for Valientes over Barracudas in VisMin Cup opener

THE Zamboanga Valientes did not disappoint the hometown crowd with a wire-to-wire 102-94 victory over the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracudas on Saturday night at the jampacked Zamboanga City Coliseum.

Led by Reed Juntilla, the Valientes bunched 17 points to surge ahead at 80-58 before coasting along in the last of a four-game bill ushering in the GlobalPort VisMin Super Cup.

Juntilla posted a game-high 27 points plus eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Jerrome Ferrer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Valientes.

Strong start for Zamboanga Valientes

Jeff Bernardo and former Letran Knight Jonathan Belorio had nine points each while local star Jonathan Parreno chipped in eight points, highlighted by back-to-back triples that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Former NCAA MVP Prince Eze, the Valientes' reinforcement in the import-spiced tournament, had seven points and seven boards. Seraj Aldin Elmerab added seven points for the Valientes.

The Barracudas drew 23 points and 13 rebounds from Jaymar Gimpayan, last year's VisMin MVP, and 20 points plus six rebounds from Adrian Celada.

