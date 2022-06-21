Zamboanga sustains unbeaten MPBL start with rout of Marikina

STREAKING Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines showed its depth in a 91-76 pounding of Marikina on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL 4th Season presented by Extreme at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

With 13 players scoring, Zamboanga led by as many as 23 points, 75-32, cruising to its fourth win in as many starts in the 22-team tournament.

See Elorde finds new home at GenSan in MPBL after NorthPort split

Jaycee Marcelino presided over Zamboanga's offense with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while his twin brother Jayvee, John Mahari and Jerald Bautista contributed 10 points each for Coach Vic Ycasiano.

Zamboanga also got eight points each from Adrian Santos, Chito Jaime and Ramon Mabayo to stay close behind pacesetters Nueva, Ecija, Batangas and Sarangani, all with 5-0 slates.

Marikina got 23 points from Kyle Tolentino, 17 from Yves Sazon, 15 from Nhomer Gonzales, while Antonio Joson had nine points and 11 rebounds but still couldn't match Zamboanga's firepower and dropped to 1-5.

Continue reading below ↓

Imus Bandera Xtreme routed Makati City, 72-44, in the nightcap to get back on track.

Displaying balanced scoring, Imus stormed ahead, 63-31, early in the fourth quarter and went on to tally its second win against three losses.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jeric Serrano shone for Imus with 11 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jessie Saitanan and Mark Anthony Guillen with 11 points each. Homegrown stars Ian Melencio and Egie Boy Mojica added 10 points each for Imus, which pulled down Makati to 1-5.

Mojica added 7 rebounds, Guillen 5 rebounds and Rene Pacquiao 5 rebounds as the Bandera ruled the boards, 52-49.

The MPBL visits Orion, Bataan for the first time when it plays a triple-bill at the Orion Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Pampanga, toting a 1-3 card, clashes with Laguna (1-1) in the 5 p.m.opener, followed by the Rizal (1-2)-Manila (1-4) tussle at 7 p.m.

Bataan shoots for win No. 2 against Bacoor (0-1) at 9 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.