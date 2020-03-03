Zamboanga looks to save face after record 47-28 loss to Davao

DAVAO CITY – Zamboanga etched its name in the history books of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) last Monday night, albeit for the wrong reason.

Zamboanga now holds the record for the least scored points by a team in a single game after succumbing to South No. 1 seed Davao, 28-47, in Game One of their 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season semifinals.

“We started flat, we started everything wrong, nafru-frustrate na kami. Hats off to Davao kasi they really defended us well. We really struggled on offense,” said Zamboanga head coach Britt Reroma after seeing his team make just eight of 60 shots the entire game.

Zamboanga was held to just 11 points in the first half and held scoreless in the final seven minutes and 11 seconds, leading to the record loss.

And though he expects all of his players to play with a sense of urgency come Game Two, Reroma will be putting his chips on Alvin Pasaol. He believes that Zamboanga will go as far as where the latter can take them.

“Kalangan namin pumutok si Alvin sa Game Two, kasi this is really our worst game sa buong history ng team so we need to move on and learn from it,” said Reroma.

Pasaol, who leads Zamboanga in the scoring department with 17.3 points per game, was held to just four points on 2-of-10 shooting. He later bared that Davao’s suffocating defense caught them off guard.

“Sobrang pangit ng nilaro namin against Davao saka sobrang tight namin saka kumbaga sa laro na lang mas na-mama nila kami. ‘Di namin na-counter yung ginawa nila sa amin kaya ayun yung naging cause kaya natalo kami,” Pasaol chimed.

“Sobrang gulat namin with the way they played, ‘di talaga namin expected na magiging ganito na blown out kami."

With their backs against the wall, Pasaol vows to be smarter with his decision-making come Game Two. He promises to do whatever it takes to lead Zamboanga past Davao – even if it means sacrificing his shots.

“I admit na sobrang pangit ng laro ko. Pero babalik ako, tutulungan ko yung Zamboanga na manalo ng championship,” said Pasaol.

“Yung execution namin more on creator muna ako kasi sobrang scouted na ako ng Davao, Wala namang pressure, short lang talaga kami. Heading to the next game, kailangan kong maging prepared mentally."