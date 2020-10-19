Zamboanga lives up to billing with 3x3 preseason conquest

THERE'S a reason why Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City was touted as the tournament favorites.

And the squad showed just that, canning Bacolod Master Sardines, 21-17, in the Finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup preseason on Monday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Alvin Pasaol scored the final two points, including the clinching undergoal stab off of a Santi Santillan assist with 1:20 to spare as Zamboanga City bagged the P50,000 cash prize.

Pasaol scored five points in the victory to.support Joshua Munzon's seven points as they reiterated their position as the team to beat.

Troy Rike also added five points, while Santillan had four.

Zamboanga went to work after Bacolod closed in at 16-15, with Munzon drilling back-to-back deuces, setting the table for Pasaol to put on the finishing touches in the rugged affair.

It was just the statement win the Family's Brand Sardines-backed side needed after doubts were casted following their shock 21-19 defeat to Bicol Paxful SMDC in the group stages.

Rather, it only motivated them to bounce back stronger, trumping Sarangani Marlins, 22-14, before edging Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 21-14, in the semis.

Meanwhile, it was a spirited run for Bacolod after it sneaked past the Palayan City Capitals, 21-14, in the quarters before a 21-13 conquest over the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Alfred Batino and Robin Roño tried to will Bacolod with six points apiece in the bridesmaid finish and settle for P30,000.

The Scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 21 -- Munzon 7, Pasaol 5, Rike 5, Santillan 4.

BACOLOD 17 -- Batino 6, Rono 6, Lalata 3, Asistio 2.

