Zamboanga ends N Ecija dream run, rules back-to-back 3x3 legs

FAMILY'S Brand Sardines Zamboanga City ended Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards' dream run with a 21-11 victory in the Leg 2 Finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM on Friday.

The highly fancied team buried seven long bombs to remain as the sole squad to capture a championship in the league bubble mounted at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Pasaol buried three of those two pointers, including the championship-clinching deuce over Tonino Gonzaga to cap off his eight-point performance in the Finals.

Santi Santillan also caught fire and knocked down a pair of two-pointers for seven points while Joshua Munzon got four.

Troy Rike scored a pair of buckets as Zamboanga bolstered its claim as the team-to-beat in the tournament.

However, there's no shame to the fight Nueva Ecija brought as they made it to the finals without injured star guard Juan Gomez de Liano.

Gab Banal carried the fight for the Rice Vanguards with seven points. The team still took home the P100,000 incentive for advancing in the finals against Zamboanga City.

The scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 21 - Pasaol 8, Santillan 7, Munzon 4, Rike 2.

NUEVA ECIJA 11 - Banal 7, Reyes 3, Gonzaga 1, Sabellina 0.