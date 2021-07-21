Dennis Daa clutch as Zamboanga del Sur nips Pagadian for first win

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- In a battle of home teams, ALZA Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur earned its first victory at the expense of the Pagadian Explorers, 78-73, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the City Gymnasium here, Wednesday.

Dennis Daa, 42, put the final nail on the Explorers' coffin, burying a triple from the top-of-the-key with just 12.6 ticks left to make it a two-possession game.

Zamboanga de Sur vs Pagadian recap

Then Mark Benitez missed his three-point attempt on the other end as ALZA Alayon took its first win in three outings.

Daa led the victors with 17 points on 60-percent shooting from the field, to go with seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Eloy Poligrates pinched in 15 points and seven rebounds, while Dan Sara filled the stat sheet with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Dan Sara runs Zamboanga's offense.

The Zamboanga Del Sur-based team now leapfrogged Kapatagan for seventh place at 1-2. The two teams will play tomorrow at 2 pm.

ALZA Alayon took advantage of the Explorers' 19 errors, turning them into 26 easy points.

Rich Guinitaran had 15 points but went 4-of-13 from the field, while Christian Manalo added 10 points but committed six turnovers. They led a 13-3 blast late in the fourth frame to turn a 57-66 hole to a 70-69 lead at the 2:05 mark.

Pagadian fell to 4-2, still at third place but with JPS Zamboanga just half a game behind at 3-2.

The Explorers will conclude their stretch of three games in three days tomorrow against the 3-0 Basilan at 4 p.m.

The Scores:

Zamboanga del Sur 78 - Daa 17, Poligrates 15, Sara 12, Jabello 9, Amoquis 8, Puerto 5, Celada 5, Bangcoyan 2, Moneva 2, Tajonera 2, Pepito 1, Cruz 0, Raflores 0, Larotin 0.

Pagadian 73 - Guinitaran 15, Serrano 11, Manalo 10, Saludsod 7, Benitez 6, Caballero K. 6, Dechos 6, Villaver 5, Pamaran 3, Caballero R. 2, Diva 2, Bolotaolo 0, Quimado 0, Acaylar 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 33-35, 55-52, 78-73.

