Fran Yu clutch on both ends as Zambo City nips Zambo del Sur, reaches semis

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Fifth-ranked Zamboanga City marched to the semifinals of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday evening.

Zamboanga City vs Zamboanga del Sur recap

Fran Yu made the biggest plays on both ends for JPS as they barely escaped sixth seed Zamboanga del Sur, 69-66, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

An and-one by Eloy Poligrates put ALZA Alayon down by just one, 66-67, with 1:34 left in the match.

Looking for its first lead since the 2:54 mark of the first period, Jeff Tajonera launched a wide-open three from the right wing with 1:05 left, but it rimmed out.

Poligrates also missed a trifecta in the waning seconds, leading to free throws for Yu with 11.3 ticks remaining.

The NCAA Season 95 Finals Most Valuable Player Yu calmly sank both freebies to stretch JPS's lead to three, leaving a door open for ALZA Alayon.

But in the ensuing play, Dan Sara shot what could have been the game-tying triple. However, the 5-foot-10 Yu blocked Sara to seal the deal for Zamboanga City.

The 2019 NCAA Finals MVP finished with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Gabby Espinas, 39, was aging like fine wine, producing 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists for JPS. Mac Cardona also tallied nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Jerome Ferrer was a sparkplug off the bench with nine points and six rebounds.

Pacing ALZA Alayon was Sara with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, missing all of his six attempts from deep. Adrian Celada added 11 points.

Charles Pepito almost had a double-double with 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip, to go with nine rebounds.

Dennis Daa, who has led Zamboanga del Sur multiple times in the tournament, was a little gun shy, with just eight points on four shots to go with 10 rebounds.

Waiting for JPS in the best-of-three semifinals first phase is the second-seeded Clarin. Game One is slated on Saturday, July 31, 6 pm.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 69 - Espinas 14, Yu 12, Cardona 9, Ferrer 9, Lingganay 7, Jeruta 5, Neypes 5, Gaco 5, Belencion 3.

Zamboanga del Sur 66 - Sara 14, Celada 11, Pepito 10, Daa 8, Poligrates 7, Cruz 5, Jabello 4, Moneva 3, Puerto 2, Tajonera 2, Raflores 0, Amoquis 0, Bangcoyan 0, Larotin 0.

Quarterscores: 20-12, 37-28, 52-47, 69-66.

