Zamboanga City reasserts 3x3 supremacy by beating Butuan in Leg 4 finals

FAMILY'S Brand Sardines Zamboanga City came back with a vengeance in Leg 4 of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM on Tuesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Zamboanga City staved off a game challenge from Leg 3 ruler Uling Roasters-Butuan City, 21-20, to reaffirm its status as the best team in the bubble tournament.

"We know we're gonna get their best shot everytime we face them, so we try to continue to get better and keep pushing ourselves," said Joshua Munzon, who was just blazing all day long and capped off the leg with 11 points.

Santi Santillan swooped in for the offensive board off a Munzon miss and drew a foul from Chris de Chavez with 2:33 left. The former La Salle banger calmly sunk the charity to clinch Zamboanga City's third title in four legs.

Santillan added six points, while Alvin Pasaol chipped in three as Zamboanga City won the P100,000 top prize.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Zamboanga City ended the Sarangani Marlins' Cinderella run with a 21-13 beatdown in the semifinals.

Butuan, though, still put up a hell of a fight with de Chavez draining five deuces in the finale to wind up with 12 in the runner-up finish. It still took home P100,000 as incentive for earning the right to face Zamboanga City in the championship round.

Continue reading below ↓

The two teams now head to the grand finals on Friday as the top two seeds, earning them byes to the quarterfinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 21 - Munzon 11, Santillan 6, Pasaol 3, Rike 1.

BUTUAN CITY 20 - De Chavez 12, Dehesa 4, Alabanza 4, Lanete 0.