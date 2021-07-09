Veteran-laden Zamboanga too good for Kapatagan in VisMin Cup

IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY - JPS Zamboanga City rode a fiery start to an 89-53 wire-to-wire victory over Kapatagan in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg on Friday at the Provincial Gymnasium here.

JPS zoomed to a 24-8 first quarter blast and never looked back. The closest Kapatagan could get was within six on Renz Palma's layup at the 1:42 mark of the second period.

"I told my players at halftime that the game is four quarters, 40 minutes. Naging complacent sila eh, now you have to show and come back like what you did in the first quarter," said JPS head coach Tony Pardo.

Quick-fire Zamboanga

Already ahead by 15 in the third quarter, Zamboanga unleashed an 11-1 run to build a 25-point margin, 64-39. The lead would swell to a high of 38 points on a putback by Jerom Ferrer, 87-49.

There was parity in JPS' offense with eight players scoring at least seven points, led by Gino Jumao-as' 13 markers on a 5-of-7 clip.

Backing him up were Rudy Lingganay and Mac Cardona with 12 and 11 markers, with the former adding nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Jerwin Gaco just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.

Zamboanga finished an efficient 38-of-69 shooting from the field for 55.1-percent.

Marlon Monte had 11 points while Bobby Mandreza and Palma got 10 apiece as the Braves fell to 1-1.

Zamboanga looks to keep its hot start rolling when it clashes with Pagadian on Tuesday, 1 pm. Meanwhile, Kapatagan aims to bounce back on Thursday against ALZA Alayon at 2 pm.

The scores:

Zamboanga City 89 - Jumao-as 13, Lingganay 12, Cardona 11, Gaco 10, Belencion 8, Yu 7, Salim 7, Espinas 7, Ferrer 6, Matias 4, Alvarez 4, Jeruta 0, Neypes 0, Waminal 0.

Kapatagan 53 - Monte 11, Mandreza 10, Palma 10, Teodoro 7, Inigo 5, Fajarito 5, Doroteo 2, Gabawan 2, Sollano 1, Siarot 0, Costelo 0, Alanes 0, Acain 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarterscores: 24-8, 39-29, 64-39, 89-53.

