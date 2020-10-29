Zamboanga City, Butuan, Nueva Ecija, Pasig earn top berths in 3x3 Grand Finals

CALAMBA — Three-leg champions Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City will head to the Grand Finals as the top seed, bannering the four teams who gained automatic byes for the finale of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM.

Zamboanga City, bannered by Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike, garnered 345 points to be at the prime position in the playoffs on Friday here at Inspire Sports Academy.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Butuan, Nueva Ecija, and Pasig completed the top four which all earned automatic quarterfinal berths in the Grand Finals, where a P1 million cash prize will be up for grabs.

Uling Roasters-Butuan City, bannered by Franky Johnson, Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, Chico Lanete, and JR Alabanza, is the only other team to taste glory after ruling Leg 3 and will take hold of the two-seed after collecting 330 points.

Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, seeded third after accounting for 240 points, will bring back star guard Juan Gomez de Liano to their fold to reunite with Gab Banal, Jai Reyes, Maclean Sabellina, and Tonino Gonzaga for the finale.

The Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, meanwhile, take the four-seed with their 215 points as they once again lean on Cedrick Ablaza, Felix Apreku, Jhaps Bautista, and Jeckster Apinan.

For the eight other teams, it will be a knockout wildcard stage as they all desperately try to make it through to the quarterfinals.

Eight-seed Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC will clash against nine-seed Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, with the winner advancing to face Zamboanga City.

Five-seed Palayan City Capitals brace for 12-seed Pagadian Rocky Sports, with the victor progressing to face Pasig.

Seven-seed Bacolod Master Sardines take on 10-seed Bicol Paxful 3x3 Pro, with Butuan awaiting in the next phase.

Completing the brackets are six-seed Sarangani Marlins and 11-seed Petra Cement Roxas ZN, with the winner to clash against Nueva Ecija.

