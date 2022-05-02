Joseph Yeo makes comeback via second tour of duty with Manila Stars

JOSEPH Yeo makes a basketball comeback via the Manila Stars in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

This will be the second tour of duty for the veteran wingman with the Stars, with who he played before during the 2018 season of the league.

Yeo, who won a PBA championship with Sta. Lucia in 2017, first suited up for Manila in 2018 when it served as an expansion franchise in the league under coach Philip Cezar.

Now he gets to play for rookie coach Adoe Salazar, the former Jose Rizal University playmaker, who was a long-time assistant with the Stars.

In a social media post by the Stars, Yeo showed his jersey no. 6 Manila jersey in the presence of owner Raymond Ang, Salazar, deputy Maximino Dayadante, Anthony Dolce of Outfitter Antbox, and team sponsor Ryan Roxas of David Roxas Construction.

Yeo played for 11 seasons in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league, seeing action for Coca-Cola, the Realtors, San Miguel, Air21, Barangay Ginebra. Barako Bull, NorthPort, and Meralco.

He was the no. 3 overall pick by the Tigers in the 2006 draft.

The Stars will be banking on the experience of the 38-year-old Yeo as he tries to lead a revamped Manila-squad that include upstart players Japs Pinat and Arthur Navasero.

Manila failed to advance in the playoffs of the MPBL Invitational last December which was won by Basilan Jumbo Plastics.

