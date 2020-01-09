Xavier boys eye happy reunion with Mighty at Dubai Invitational

FORMER Xavier School stars are looking forward to a happy reunion as Mighty Sports tries it luck again in the Dubai International Basketball Championship slated later this month in the ultra-modern city of United Arab Emirates.

Then bannered by Ginebra resident import Justine Brownlee and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, the sports apparel and accessories ballclub fell short in its bid to win the prestigious event last year after settling for third place.

But team owner Alex Wongchuking and Joseph Yeo, who both left indelible marks during their respective eras at Xavier, are convinced the team sponsored by Go for Gold, Oriental Group, Creative Pacific of Bong Cuevas and Gatorade can do better this time.

“I think we’re more prepared this time than last year,” said Wongchuking. “Aside from former Xavier stars, we have a good mix of young and veteran players in the team.”

Yeo said the lessons they’ve learned since their initial foray in the annual tournament will serve them in good stead in their search for a third major international title.

Mighty Sports has created quite a buzz after winning Taiwan’s Jones Cup via an 8-game sweep twice, including last year.

Other Xavier products in the team are coaches Charles Tiu, TY Tang, Joaqui Manuel, Gab Banal, and Jarrel Lim.

“The chemistry we built playing for Mighty in the past will again play an important role in our campaign,” added Yeo.

Mighty Sports’ third-place finish last year was already a big achievement considering it won only once during the 2017 edition.

But Mighty Sports capped the year with a bang by winning the Jones Cup under the stewardship of Tiu.