Jason Brickman continues fine play as Kaohsiung beats Tainan

JASON Brickman sustained his fine play as Kaohsiung routed Tainan, 126-95, to keep the lead in the T1 League Sunday at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard scored 25 points, shooting 4 for 8 from downtown, while making eight assists, six steals, and five rebounds as the Aquas notched back-to-back wins and improved to 6-1.

Xavier Alexander led Kaohsiung with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four dimes, while Hu Long-mao had 23 points, 11 boards, three assists, and two steals.

Mindaugas Kupsas came off the bench and poured 12 points and eight rebounds, while Yu Chun-an got nine points, five boards, and three steals in the win.

The Aquas built an 11-point halftime lead, 61-50, before breaking away with a 33-point third quarter and grabbing a 94-67 lead entering the payoff period to cruise to the 31-point rout.

Kaohsiung will be back in action at home on Saturday against the New Taipei CTBC DEA at Kaohsiung Arena.

Chinese Taipei naturalized player Will Artino led Tainan with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals, while former Ginebra import Charles Garcia had 24 points and eight boards.

Liu Jen-hao scored 12 points and five assists as the GhostHawks sunk to 2-4 card.

Jason Brickman and the Aquas improve to 6-1.

Meanwhile, Taichung stumbled to ts second straight loss, bowing to Taiwan Beer, 95-88, at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Diamond Stone was a force to be reckoned with for Taiwan Beer with his 26 points and 15 rebounds as the HeroBears moved up to a 5-3 standing.

Huang Jhen added 19 points and five boards, while Lee Chi-wei and Chiang Yu-an both had 14 in the conquest.

Sani Sakakini had 23-point, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals as Taichung sunk to a 2-4 record.

Jordan Heading had 16 points built on three triples, and had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the losing cause.

Ting Sheng-ju also registered 16 points, three boards, three steals, and two assists, while Chen Wen-hung got 15 points in the defeat.

Taichung will face Taiwan Beer anew on Saturday in a rematch, still at the Suns' home floor.

