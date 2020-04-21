WNCAA looks forward to next season with optimism as golden anniversary cut short

THE Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) has likewise decided to cancel the rest of the league’s 50th season with the country still under an Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although cancelling the remaining third of the season is a dampener to the league’s silver anniversary celebration, WNCAA president YolandaCo of Chiang Kai Shek College stressed safety of everyone cannot be compromised.

“We take this opportunity to encourage everyone to stay at home, observe proper hand washing, practice good personal hygiene, and observe correct social distancing — steps that will further prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus,” said Co in a memorandum that was also signed by WNCAA executive director Vivian Manila of St. Scholastica’s College.

Co said students who purchased tickets for the cheerdance competition and closing ceremonies are instructed to reach out to their respective athletic offices no later than two weeks from the official resumption of classes for proper accounting and refund.

Continue reading below ↓

The refund would be given to the schools’ athletic directors within one week of the receipt of the official request.

“Let us pray for the immediate end of the pandemic and speedy recovery of those who are battling the effects of the virus, for strength of the medical staff who look after them, and for the eternal repose of the souls of those perished.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the league’s golden anniversary celebration being cut short, the WNCAA leadership remains positive moving forward.

“We look forward to seeing all of you in the 51st season,” said Co.