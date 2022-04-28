WNBL player Mier banned for 3 seasons for 'unauthorized basketball activity'

THE WNBL has slapped a three-season suspension on Stan Quezon player Crislyn Mier for violating the Uniform Players Contract she signed with the league and her ballclub.

In a letter signed by WNBL executive vice-president Rhose Montreal, the league said it sanctioned Mier for an “unauthorized basketball activity” last April 17 in Davao City. Mier signed with the club on March 7 with a contract effective until the end of the 2022 season.

The WNBL also told Mier that “you have recently expressly abandoned your existing contract a day after the alleged violation.”

But the WNBL also found out that Mier committed a similar violation where she allegedly didn’t honor her commitment with Pacific Water after leaving the team days before the start of the 2021 season last July 18.

“Therefore, we have no recourse but to impose on you the maximum penalty of a three-season suspension from the WNBL and WNBL 3x3 while recommending revocation of your professional license with the Games and Amusements Board,” said the WNBL in the letter.

Mier played in Davao, says league

Montreal said that based on the accounts of Stan Quezon to the league, Mier asked permission to go home to Zamboanga and told the team that she will no longer play for the Lady Spartans, only for them to find out that she allegedly had trained and played for a team in Davao.

The WNBL cited in the letter a league rule that “no active player is allowed to engage in basketball-related activity outside of the WNBL including all commercial, recreational and exhibition contests without the express written approval of the league.”

“If found guilty, the said violation warrants a monetary fine of P30,000 and suspension of one year from all official league activities.”

