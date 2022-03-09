Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    WNBL opens 2022 season with three military teams participating

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PSI Lady Air Defenders
    The Lady Air Defenders are making a comeback.

    THREE military teams lead the participants in the 2022 WNBL season that will open on Sunday at the Quezon Convention Center.

    WNBL 2022 participants

    The PSI Lady Air Defenders, Go For Gold-Philippine Navy, and Philippine Army join the upcoming season, with Taguig and Quezon completing the cast of teams that will take part in the second season of the league as a professional.

    PSI Lady Air Defenders are actually making a WNBL return, having been the champion of the only season of the league with an amateur status.

    Taguig and Quezon open hostilities of the 2022 season on Sunday, 2 p.m.

    It will be a wide-open race for the championship with last year’s champion Parañaque Lady Aces deciding to take a leave for the coming season.

      All teams will play a double round robin format elimination with the top four teams advancing into the best-of-three semifinals. The winners will move to the finals, also a best-of-three.

      Games will also be played at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium and will be held, just like in past seasons, before the NBL matches.

