    Basketball

    WNBL names tournament in honor of Sen. Pia Cayetano

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago

    THE WNBL is naming the 2021 season after Sen. Pia Cayetano, honoring the sportsperson-official for her efforts on women empowerment especially through sports.

    The Senator Pia Cayetano – 2021 WNBL season presented by Chooks-to-Go is expected to start next month.

    Cayetano is very much involved in sports being a former member of the University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team. She is also into cycling and triathlon.

    Her advocacies in sports include the Pinay In Action (PIA) in which she organizes sports, health, and fitness events for women.

      She launched the Bike for Hope – Pilipinas In Action where Cayetano gave bicycles to frontliners in different locations in the country

      Cayetano also filed Senate Bill No. 1582 or the Safe Pathways Act that would make the creation of bike lanes mandatory.

      “The WNBL would like to honor Senator Pia as she is really a known supporter of women’s sports. I strongly believe that having the name of the good senator in the first season of WNBL surely adds equity to the league,” said WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal.

      Alvin Patrimonio, Pia Cayetano, Mikee Romero

      WNBL opening plans

      The WNBL plans to open its 2021 season next month with five teams – Glutagence Glow Boosters, Parañaque Lady Aces, Quezon Lady SparTAN, Pacific Water Queens, and Taguig Lady Generals.

      It will be the first year that the WNBL will play a season as a professional league following the approval by the Games and Amusements Board last year.

