WNBL gives players a voice in league's decision-making process

THE WNBL installed players in its executive committee, giving them a voice in the decision-making process ahead of its first season as a professional league.

Named to the executive committee were Allana Lim, Angeli Gloriani, Raiza Palmera-Dy, Marichu Bacaro, Fille Cainglet, Adrienne Lualhati, Ays Hufanda, Krizanne Ty, Karla Manuel, and Carol Sangalang.

WNBL ambassador Kiefer Ravena, WNBL 3x3 commissioner Haydee Ong, and WNBL deputy commissioner Armando Guevarra round out the executive committee members.

WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said the executive committee held its first meeting on Tuesday night to discuss matters such as safety in the workplace and the conduct of professional players on and off the court.

Different committees chaired by players were also formed during the meeting.

“The WNBL is just a platform but nobody will love this league and nurture it if not for the women who are part of it,” said Montreal.

WNBL vice president of basketball operations Edward Aquino said technical matters were also discussed including the 3x3 and 1-on-1 leagues that are also being planned to be staged this year.

