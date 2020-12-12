WNBL Draft Combine first day draws 71 aspirants

THE first day of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Draft Combine drew 71 aspirants on Saturday at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Marichu Bacaro, Camille Claro, Kat Araja, and Shellyn Bilbao led the attendees, all of whom are playing the center and forward positions, on the first day.

WNBL ambassador Kiefer Ravena also attended the event which saw the aspirants going through a series of physical tests to make an impression for the first-ever league draft slated this month.

The second and final day of the combine is set on Sunday starting at 6:30 a.m. with the guards taking center stage.

Strict heath and safety protocols were implemented with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) also supervising the event supported by Victoria Sports, Chris Sports, Phenom, Tanita, Chooks-to-Go, and Uling Roasters.

The Draft Combine is the prelude to the first season of the WNBL as a professional, with the league targeting to open in the first quarter of 2021.

