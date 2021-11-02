WNBL denies protocol breach as coach seen in two bubble venues on same day

THE WNBL insisted it didn’t violate any health and safety protocols approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) amidst allegations of a coach seen in two leagues under different bubbles.

The issue came after Glutagence coach Justin Tan assumed his role in the WNBL in San Fernando, Pampanga on Sunday afternoon, but was also seen allegedly in the game of 7A Primus in the Filbasket on Sunday night in Subic in the same capacity as head coach.

WNBL on Justin Tan protocol breach

The GAB is reportedly investigating the matter.

In a statement by NBL-Pilipinas chairman Celso Mercado, executive vice president Rhose Montreal, and vice president for basketball operations Edward Aquino, the WNBL said it has been strictly following government protocols since the start of the season last July 18 under its closed-circuit set-up.

“We hereby submit that the WNBL has not violated its own health and safety protocols as approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force and GAB. We condemn our league’s good name being dragged into controversies in other sporting competitions which we are not a participant,” said the WNBL.

Continue reading below ↓

“For now, allow us to complete our tournament which is nearing the playoff stages as we focus solely on our goal delivering an honest and fair competition for the fans to enjoy,” the league added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The WNBL, a women’s professional basketball league, is playing under a closed-circuit system or home-venue-home with the games being played at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, while Filbasket, an amateur men’s basketball league, is in a bubble set-up in Subic.

Continue reading below ↓

The WNBL said that protocols mandate all persons involved in the game to undergo swab antigen testing on the day of the match, and must yield a negative result in order to enter the venue.

The league said Tan tested negative for Sunday’s game.

While the home-venue/practice venue-home is the ideal situation in the closed-circuit, the WNBL also trusts the participants to follow the protocols at all times in their whereabouts.

“While it is submitted that ideally participants should maintain moving only between their residence, practices and official games, the WNBL has trust in all that they will follow health and safety protocols and will be allowed to participate as long as they register a negative result on game day,” said the league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The WNBL also explained that all parties in the league could face sanctions for not complying with the protocols, a fact that is known to them through the signing of waivers.

Continue reading below ↓

“Prior to the start of the season, all athletes and officials including WNBL personnel signed a waiver that they will comply with the league’s health and safety protocols while being aware of the possible sanctions in case of non-compliance including but not limited to expulsion of the league,” said the WNBL.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.