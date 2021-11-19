WNBL attracts 9 teams in first 3x3 tournament

THE WNBL will be staging its first 3x3 tournament which will coincide with the 5-on-5 finals to be held soon.

WNBL 3x3 news

A total of nine teams will take part in the draw on Saturday during the NBL semifinals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. The players will earn Fiba 3x3 points for their participation in the tournament.

WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said majority of the players are from the free agent ranks who were either left unsigned by a team or not picked in the league’s draft last year.

“There are a lot of talents when it comes to women’s basketball in the Philippines. We don’t want to limit it to the 5-on-5 platform,” said Montreal.

The inaugural tournament will see Uratex Dream, Uratex Tibay, Swish, Dreamers, Amazing, QWBT, Rizal Huskies, MUJI, and Hoop Breakers, with Haydee Ong serving as commissioner.

Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies will be playing for Uratex Dream, while Sam Harada, Eunique Chan, Ford Grajales, and Kat Quimpo suiting up for Uratex Tibay.

Representing Swish is Sunny Lucanas, Eyjay Go, Cheska Maristela, and Carole Monteloyola, while Dreamers will have Rica Francisco, Leodine Maria Madrid, Ira Canales, and Anddre Nikkita Gonzales.

Amazing will see Bennette Revillosa, Dixie Yu, Aiumi Ono, and Ana Thea Cenarosa playing, as QWBT will field Kathleen Baldovino, Angelica Azarias, Claudine Carbonilla, and Shienna Carbonell.

Susan Ali Mohamed El Hadad, Michelle Bio, Loraine Gonzalo, and Kat Magsombol will play for Rizal Huskies, Christine Iriss Isip, Judy-Ann Orillana, Francesca Isabel Young, and Hannah Sy for MUJI, and Jastine Mandap, Ma. Ferlynn Decapia, Tiffany Ngo, and Johnria Alette Mendoza for Hoop Breakers.

