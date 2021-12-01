WNBL 3x3 starts with 16 games on first day

FOURBEES Hoopers and JJD Basketball clash to start the 16-game slate during the first leg of the WNBL 3x3 on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The match begins at 8 a.m. as 10 teams begin their quest to win the crown in the women’s professional 3x3 competition.

Fourbees Hoopers is composed of Jastine Mandap, Ma. Ferlynn Decapia, Tiffany Ngo, and Johnria Llette Mendoza, while JJD Basketball will have Christine Iriss Isip, Judy-Ann Orillana, Francesca Isabel Young, and Hannah Sy in Group A.

The second match will feature the Amazing of Aiumi Oro, Dixie Yu, Bennette Revillosa, and Ana Thea Cenarosa facing the Bluefire Gasulista Huskies of Snow Penaranda, Michelle Bio, Loraine Gonzalo, and Kat Magsombol at 8:20 a.m. in Group B

The Uratex Tibay of Sam Harada, Eunique Chan, Ford Grajales, and Kat Quimpo faces off against QWBT of Kathleen Baldovino, Angelica Azarias, Claudine Carbonilla, and Shienna Carbonell at 8:40 a.m. in Group A, while Jiaguel of Boom Moslares, Pam Payac, Trina Guytingco, and Cara Buendia clashes against Swish composed of Sunny Lucanas, Eyjay Go, Cheska Maristela, and Carole Monteloyola at 9 a.m. in Group B.

Dreamers, meanwhile, of Rica Francisco, Ira Canales, Leodine Mari Madrid, and Anddre Nikkita Gonzales opens its campaign against Fourbees Hoopers at 10 a.m. in Group A, as Uratex Dream of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies starts with a battle against Amazing at 10:40 a.m. in Group B.

Four more elimination round games will be played on Sunday before the semifinals at 10:40 a.m., with the championship match at 12 noon.

