GILAS Pilipinas forward William Navarro is also headed to Korea after agreeing to a deal with Seoul Samsung Thunders.

The team bared the development on Thursday, making the 6-foot-6 banger out of Ateneo the fifth Filipino to sign with a Korean Basketball League (KBL) team.

Navarro, 25, has been a solid role player for the Philippine national team, tallying 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals in Gilas' 79-63 win over India in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers last Sunday.

He averaged 7.3 points on 44-percent shooting, to go with 5.6 rebounds in 21 minutes of play in his final year for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 82, before he was selected second by NorthPort in the special Gilas round of the PBA Season 46 Draft in 2021.

Titan Management Group, however, politely refused to issue a statement on the matter, although Navarro is expected to join Seoul after the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

Will Navarro PHOTO: fiba.basketball

His signing beefs up a Seoul team which finished dead last in the 10-team field with a 9-45 card in the 2021-22 season.

Navarro joins SJ Belangel (Daegu KOGAS Pegasus), RJ Abarrientos (Ulsan Mobis Phoebus), Justin Gutang (Changwon LG Sakers), and Ethan Alvano (Wonju DB Promy) as the Filipino talents who will see action this upcoming 2022-23 KBL season.

