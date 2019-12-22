PBA-bound Will McAloney eager to lead Cebu to MPBL playoffs before NLEX duty

CEBU CITY -- In what could be their last home game for the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup, PBA-bound Will McAloney made sure to give his fellow Cebuanos the perfect Christmas present.

The University of San Carlos product was at the forefront of the attack, pouring 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting laced with 15 rebounds and two blocked shots to steer the Casino Ethyl Alcohol-backed squad to a 72-66 upset win over GenSan at the SWU-Aznar Coliseum here.

“Sobrang saya kasi mas lalong merry yung Christmas namin. Iniisip ko kasi yung magawa ko yung trabaho ko at anong maitutulong ko sa team,” said McAloney.

McAloney, who was selected as the 15th overall pick by the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2019 PBA Regular Draft, will fulfill his duty with Cebu first before heading to the pro-ranks.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

And even with his life-long dream already in his pocket, the 6-foot-5 bruiser vows to do everything in his capabilities to lead the team that shaped him to become the best player he can be to the playoffs.

“Sobrang saya kasi dati pinapangarap ko lang na maging player at makilala sa lugar namin e, ngayon parang marami na nakakakilala sa akin,” said the 26-year-old McAloney.

“All out naman ako every game kasi kung wala yung team Cebu ‘di rin naman ako magiging ganito at every game ibibgay ko yung one-hundred percent ko. Of course, dream ko makapag-PBA talaga, pero tutulungan ko pa rin yung team ko na makapasok sa playoffs.”

McAloney helped Cebu post a 10-12 standing in the Southern Division to keep their feet in the playoff circle which hopefully gives them another shot at a home game.

Meanwhile, the Gab Banal and the Bacoor City Strikers handed the hobbled Makati Super Crunch squad an 86-63 victory to keep the second spot in the Southern Division with a 19-5 standing.