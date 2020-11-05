Where to watch Thirdy Ravena debut with San-en in Japan B. League

THIRDY Ravena's games will be accessible to the Filipino audience, the B.League announced on Thursday.

The Japanese league shared on its social media accounts that the first 10 games of the three-time UAAP Finals MVP for San-En NeoPhoenix will be shown live on its YouTube channel, with commentator Anthony Suntay on the call.

Ravena, 23, is set to make his debut for San-En this weekend for its pair of road games against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

He will make his home debut for the NeoPhoenix next Wednesday against Osaka Evessa, the first time fans in Toyohashi City will see the former Ateneo star in action.

Ravena, the first signee of the league's groundbreaking Asian Players Quota, has missed the first 10 games of San-En after only arriving in Japan on October 15 due to visa issues.

He finally joined the team practices last weekend, where he will pair up with former Japanese national player Atsuya Ota, and fellow imports Kyle Hunt, Stevan Jelovac, and Nenad Miljenovic.

Ravena's arrival couldn't come at a better time as San-En is desperate to get out of the cellar with its 1-9 win-loss card.