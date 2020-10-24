What inspired Alvin Pasaol to lead Zamboanga in heated Leg 2 finale

ALVIN Pasaol isn't one to roll over and die, and he'll certainly won't take no for an answer especially on Friday.

Twice, Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City found itself in precarious positions during Leg 2 of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM.

First was in the semifinals where they trailed Uling Roasters-Butuan City by six points, 16-10, and raced back to take the hard-earned 21-18 victory. Pasaol keyed that comeback, scoring nine points in the duel, including the game-winning three-point play with 1:32 remaining.

And all the more in the highly physical championship affair against Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, where Zamboanga City shook off a scuffle and saw Pasaol once again play the role of the hero, burying the dagger left corner deuce to snare the 21-11 conquest to put the exclamation point to his eight-point outing.

So what's with Pasaol going unconscious in Leg 2?

It turns out, it's his anniversary with his partner Gem Dy.

"Sabi ng partner ko, anniversary natin. Kailangan mong ipanalo kasi nakakahiya naman pag matalo ka," the former University of the East standout said with a chuckle.

"Buti na lang, nandyan si Santi (Santillan). Malaking bagay para sa team namin na si Troy (Rike) and si Josh (Munzon), lahat nag-contribute."

The triumph kept Pasaol and the rest of the Zamboanga City squad as the lone team to taste glory inside the Calambubble at Inspire Sports Academy.

But the no. 2 ranked 3x3 player in the country knew better not to feel complacent as he expects the rest of the field to continue to step up their games in the remaining three legs, all the more in the Grand Finals on October 30.

"Syempre, natural na magkakabangaan at magkakabanggaan talaga kami. Hindi larong pambata ito," he said. "Magkaiba ang 5-on-5 at 3x3. Sa international, lahat matitigas at hindi nagpapabalya. Kaya kailangan matapang ka, kailangan matigas katawan mo. The way you play the game, kailangang mentally tough ka parati."

