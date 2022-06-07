What awaits SJ Belangel in Korea?

SJ Belangel can now be considered as a pioneer as he becomes the first Filipino player to suit up in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

SJ Belangel in KBL

The move is much like the same of his Ateneo senior Thirdy Ravena who paved the way for Pinoy talents to be considered in the Japan B.League.

But the question now is what awaits Belangel in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus?

Well, a lot.

KOGAS finished at sixth place in the 2021-22 KBL season with its even 27-27 win-loss record behind the efforts of locals Kim Nak-hyeon, Doo Kyung-min, and Lee Dae-heon, and imports Andrew Nicholson and Cliff Alexander.

The Pegasus, however, were swept in the quarterfinals by three-seed Anyang KGC, 3-0, in their best-of-five series.

Curiously, there's one player who Belangel has played against before.

Kim, the team's starting point guard, was also the lead playmaker for the Korea team which played in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

Continue reading below ↓

Averaging 7.5 points on 38-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in the qualifiers, the 27-year-old court general was held to just 5.0 points on 18-percent clip from downtown, alongside 2.0 assists and 2.5 boards in his games against Belangel and Gilas Pilipinas.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, Belangel will have to wait for a little over than a year before he pairs up with Kim after the latter was enlisted for mandatory military service, returning only to KOGAS by November 2023.

Still, that would give the Ateneo guard an opportunity to show what he's worth all the more with the Pegasus determined to make a strong impression this season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This 2022-23 season will be the second year of the franchise in Daegu after relocating from Incheon following its sale in September 2021.

Formerly known as the Incheon ETLand Elephants, KOGAS is intent to reach for the crown anew after finishing as runner-up back in the 2018-19 season behind former San Miguel import Charles Rhodes and Korean national team staples Park Chan-hee and Kang Sang-jae.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.