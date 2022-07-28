What awaits Rhenz Abando in Anyang KGC

RHENZ Abando will fit in nicely in his new home in Anyang KGC.

Rhenz Abando in KBL

After all, this club has enjoyed considerable success in the past two seasons of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Anyang has made it to the Final Four in five of the last six seasons in Korea, winning the championship twice.

Former San Miguel import Chris McCullough led the team to the championship back in the 2020-21 season.

The team sought for a back-to-back last season and finished third in the eliminations with its 32-22 record, making it to the Finals but bowing to Seoul SK Knights.

In Anyang, Abando will familiarize himself with players who previously suited up for the national team, among them guards Byeon Jun-hyeong and Jeon Seong-hyen, forward Moon Seong-gon, and former KBL MVP Oh Se-keun.

Reinforcing the team this season are former NBA player Omari Spellman, who had stops in Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors from 2018 to 2020, and journeyman Darryl Monroe.

Abando will be put to the test in Korea as his length and shooting will be made to good use there.

It's yet to be seen, though, if he could replicate his success in the collegiate leagues here after helping University of Santo Tomas reach the Finals in 2019 and Letran to a perfect season in the NCAA Season 97.

