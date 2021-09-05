KOBE Paras faces a tough task with the retooling Niigata Albirex BB in the 2021-22 B.League season.

The University of the Philippines forward's signing makes him the seventh new face for the Niigata-based club which recently welcomed a new coach in Fujitaka Hiraoka, who steered the Gunma Crane Thunders to the second division title and their subsequent promotion.

Among Paras' new teammates include center Jeff Ayres, the seven-year NBA veteran who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers, and suited up last season for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

They'll also be joined by South African banger Tshilidzi Nephawe from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, as well as locals Zen Endo (Osaka Evessa), Hiryu Okamoto (Hiroshima Dragonflies), Shun Watanuki (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and young guard Keigo Kimura from NCAA Division III school Saint Joseph College.

The team is undergoing revamp after finishing 17th place last season with a 16-38 win-loss record under Shogo Fukuda.

Familiar faces remain with Niigata, led by Hungarian import Rosco Allen, as well as locals Kimitake Sato, Yuichi Ikeda, Kotaro Ohya, Tomoki Hoshino, and Yuhito Nomi.

Former PBA Best import Allen Durham, who was one of the top players last year, has moved on and joined the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Paras makes his debut for Niigata on Oct. 2 and 3 at home against the Kyoto Hannaryz.

It won't take long for him to meet a fellow Filipino as he immediately battles Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix on the road on Oct. 9 and 10 at Hamamatsu Arena.

Paras faces Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars on Dec. 25 and 26 at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Paras also meets his former UP teammate Javi Gomez de Liano when Niigata hosts the Ibaraki Robots at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka on Jan. 29 and 30 next year, as well as at Adastria Mito Arena on March 19 and 20, while he takes his shot at Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on the road on April 9 and 10.

