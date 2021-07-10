Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ken Tuffin on target as Wellington books NBL semis spot

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    THE Wellington Saints punched the first ticket to the 2021 NZ NBL playoffs, waylaying the Manawatu Jets, 103-80, Saturday at Ballroom B and M Centre.

    Fil-Kiwi gunner Ken Tuffin shot 2-of-3 from downtown as he finished with 11 points, four steals, three rebounds, and two assists for the team's fifth straight win.

    Taane Samuel topscored Wellington with 23 points, three boards, and two assists, Kerwin Roach Jr. flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven dimes, and Tohi Smith-Milner added 20 points, seven boards, and four assists.

    From a 31-22 lead after the first quarter, the Saints broke the game wide open with a 21-6 assault in the second frame to grab a 24-point lead, 52-28, with 5:33 remaining.

    Everything just went Wellington's way as it shot 11-of-29 from deep to stretch the lead to its highest at 29.

      The Saints are now assured of their spot in the postseason at 13-2, and can further tighten their stranglehold of the top spot when they take a one-day break before going back at home to host the Otago Nuggets (9-7) on Monday at TSB Bank Stadium.

      Daishon Knight led Manawatu (4-12) with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while Jayden Bezzant scored 25 in the loss.

