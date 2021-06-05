Wellington vents ire on Canterbury with 25-point rout

DRIVEN to bounce back from tasting their first loss of the season, the Wellington Saints waylaid the Canterbury Rams by 25 points, 89-64, for their seventh win in the 2021 NZ NBL season Saturday at Cowles Stadium.

Kerwin Roach Jr. and Dion Prewster vented their ire on the hapless Rams as the Saints got back in the win column to remain at the top of the standings at 7-1.

Roach poured 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal to redeem himself from last night's foul-plagued showing against the Southland Sharks, while Prewster unfurled 22 points to his name, on top of six boards, three steals, and two dimes.

The backcourt combo wasted little time in helping Wellington clobber Canterbury, opening the game on a 17-9 assault before pulling away in the second half and saw the Saints hold a 27-point lead, 88-61, after an Ezrah Vaigafa three with 44 seconds left.

It was a better performance on the part of Wellington, which shot the ball on a 48-percent clip, including an 8-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc.

Compare that to Canterbury, which made only one of its 15 three-pointers in this game.

Taane Samuel also collected 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Fil-Kiwi gunner Ken Tuffin scored five points on 1-of-5 shooting from threes, as well as hauling down three boards.

The win allowed the Saints to draw even in this two-game roadtrio after losing to the Sharks, 84-70, a day prior.

Wellington returns home next Sunday when it hosts the Manawatu Jets (2-6) at the TSB Bank Arena.

Quintin Bailey led the charge for the Rams with 19 points, nine rebounds, and two assists to drop to an even 4-4 slate.

Edward Singler and Deshon Taylor also had 12 apiece in the Canterbury loss.

