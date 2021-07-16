Tuffin outclasses Nunag as Wellington rips Franklin by 60

KEN Tuffin found his touch early and helped the Wellington Saints scorch the Franklin Bulls by 60 points, 125-65, in the 2021 NZ NBL season Friday at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The Fil-Kiwi gunner out of Far Eastern University buried 11 of his 17 points in a blazing 38-point first quarter for the visitors as he shot a perfect 5-of-5 from deep, while also collecting two rebounds and two assists in the handy win.

Tohi Smith-Milner paired up with Tuffin in that killer first quarter as he scored 12 of his 15 points, while also making all of his four shots from deep, alongside five boards and four dimes.

The pair's early assault allowed the Saints to take a 38-13 start to erect a 25-point lead and never look back.

Wellington could not be stopped in the blowout as it made 29 of its 53 shots from rainbow country for a sky-high 54-percent cliip from deep.

Kerwin Roach Jr. topscored for the Saints with 29 points built on four triples, to go with seven assists and five rebounds, while Leon Henry came off the bench and poured 24 points, seven boards, four steals, and two dimes.

Taane Samuel added 12 points buoyed by three treys to make up for Dion Prewster's silent two-point, five-rebound, and three-assist performance, taking his sweet time to rest before the semis next week.

Wellington improved to a 15-2 record for this seventh straight win to fortify its stranglehold of the top seed before its final assignment against the Auckland Huskies (11-6) on Saturday at Eventfinda Stadium.

This will serve as a preview of the two teams' semis clash next Thursday at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

Isaac Davidson carried Franklin on his shoulders with a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.

Nunag outclassed

Jett Thompson chimed in 11 points, six boards, and three assists, Manel Ayol got 10 points and five boards, and Fil-Kiwi guard Joseph Nunag was held scoreless and turned the ball over five times in this second straight loss.

The Bulls sunk to a 5-13 record as they finish the season at eighth place.

