Wayne Marshall lifts Shinshu over Hiroshima and into semis

WAYNE Marshall drained the game-winning jumper with a second left to lift the Shinshu Brave Warriors to the semifinals of the 97th Emperor's Cup with a 69-67 victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies Monday at Kishiwada City Gymnasium.

Marshall finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to help Shinshu avoid a 14-point collapse.

Josh Hawkinson paced the Brave Warriors with 20 points, 11 boards, and two dimes, as Reo Maeda got 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the win.

Matthew Aquino did noy play for Shinshu.

Matthew Aquino is again a DNP or Shinshu. PHOTO: Shinshu Brave Warriors/ B.LEAGUE

Shinshu will now await the winner of the other bracket for the semifinals scheduled on Dec. 1.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fighting for that spot will be the winner of the games between Alvark Tokyo and the Shiga Lakestars and the match between San-En NeoPhoenix and the Kagawa Five Arrows.

Charles Jackson paced Hiroshima with 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals, as Nick Mayo had 14 points, five boards, and two steals in the exit from the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.