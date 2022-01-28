Wasteful Adelaide falls to Tasmania, flushes out Kai Sotto's 12

KAI Sotto produced 12 points and two rebounds for the Adelaide 36ers, but the team's error-prone ways doomed them in their 76-71 defeat to the Tasmania JackJumpers Friday in the 2021-22 NBL season at MyState Bank Arena.

Kai Sotto NBL update

The Filipino wunderkind went 4-of-4 from the field in his 16 minutes of action, but had two of the team's horrendous 24 turnovers.

Josh Adams led Tasmania with his 24 points, five assists, four assists, and four steals, while Josh Magette led his side's fourth quarter charge, dropping eight of his 16 points in the final canto, alongside his seven assists, six boards, and five steals in an emotional home win to snap a two-game skid and rise to 3-6.

It was an amazing performance from the JackJumpers which dug themselves out of a 12-point first half hole and left the 36ers dazed, securing 20 offensive rebounds to continually give themselves chances late.

Those second chances came in big as Will Magnay completed the go-ahead three-point play to make it a 72-69 lead with 1:43 left, before Adams and Magette iced the game at the free throw line in the endgame.

Dusty Hannahs could not repeat his heroics from the 83-80 Adelaide win back in Dec. 9 despite dropping 22 points and four rebounds.

Cameron Bairstow's 11-point, 17-rebound, and 3-block performance was also flushed down the drain, as Daniel Johnson collected 10 points, six boards, and five dimes, but committed a team-worst six turnovers in the 36ers third straight loss to fall to 3-6.

Things won't get better for Adelaide despite returning home this Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre as it plays the defending champions Melbourne United (8-2).

