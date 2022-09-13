Wamar, Fuentes combine for 22 treys in San Juan's 82-point romp vs Mindoro

SAN JUAN'S 146-64 drubbing of Mindoro produced an avalance of records on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.



The 82-point winning margin was a record, made possible by the brilliant individual performances of Knights Orlan Wamar and Judel Fuentes.



Wamar, Fuentes wax hot

Wamar drilled in a record 12 triples en route to a career-best 36 while Fuentes added 10 triples en route to a career-best 34. Their combined 70-point output proved enough to beat Mindoro.



With Wamar and Fuentes making half of their rainbow attempts, San Juan buried a total of 27 out of 58 tries, also a record.



Marwin Taywan joined the record-setting spree by feeding Wamar, Fuentes and the other San Juan gunners with a record 20 assists while contributing 10 points himself.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Go for Gold-supported Knights poured a record 90 points in the second half to tally their 10th win against 6 losses and bury the Tamaraws to a 1-15 slate, joining the Makati Kingpins at the bottom of the 22-team field.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 5-foot-6 Wamar barely missed a triple-double as he dished off 11 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds in addition to 3 steals.



Watch Now

Mindoro got 19 points each from Drake Santos and Oliver Santos and 11 from Marlon John Espiritu.



Wamar exploded for a record 21 points in the third quarter, eclipsing the previous high of 17 by former Knight John Wilson.



Showing their sharpest form yet, the Knights also handed a team record 49 assists.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.