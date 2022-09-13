Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 13
    Basketball

    Wamar, Fuentes combine for 22 treys in San Juan's 82-point romp vs Mindoro

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    Orlan Wamar MpBL
    PHOTO: MPBL

    SAN JUAN'S 146-64 drubbing of Mindoro produced an avalance of records on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

    The 82-point winning margin was a record, made possible by the brilliant individual performances of Knights Orlan Wamar and Judel Fuentes.

    Wamar, Fuentes wax hot

    Wamar drilled in a record 12 triples en route to a career-best 36 while Fuentes added 10 triples en route to a career-best 34. Their combined 70-point output proved enough to beat Mindoro.

    With Wamar and Fuentes making half of their rainbow attempts, San Juan buried a total of 27 out of 58 tries, also a record.

    Marwin Taywan joined the record-setting spree by feeding Wamar, Fuentes and the other San Juan gunners with a record 20 assists while contributing 10 points himself.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Go for Gold-supported Knights poured a record 90 points in the second half to tally their 10th win against 6 losses and bury the Tamaraws to a 1-15 slate, joining the Makati Kingpins at the bottom of the 22-team field.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The 5-foot-6 Wamar barely missed a triple-double as he dished off 11 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds in addition to 3 steals.

      Watch Now

      Mindoro got 19 points each from Drake Santos and Oliver Santos and 11 from Marlon John Espiritu.

      Wamar exploded for a record 21 points in the third quarter, eclipsing the previous high of 17 by former Knight John Wilson.

      Showing their sharpest form yet, the Knights also handed a team record 49 assists.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: MPBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again