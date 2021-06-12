VisMin Super Cup taps Chino Trinidad as consultant

FORMER Philippine Basketball League commissioner Chino Trinidad has been tapped as Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup consultant as the league aims to uphold the integrity of the sport after a game-fixing controversy in April.

Trinidad made his return to Philippine basketball official on Saturday after serving as the commissioner of the PBL from 2000 to 2010. He said he was reluctant when he was asked by Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup chief operating officer Rocky Chan, his neighbor in Mandaluyong City, to help out.

Trinidad said the events during the controversial game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu City that saw ugly misses between both teams led to his return, saying he doesn’t want the game to be disrespected by anyone.

“Contrary to what has been said, hindi ako ang new consultant. Ako po ay ka-barangay dito sa Mandaluyong ni Sir Rocky na minsang nagkaroon siya ng sakit ng ulo, hinanting niya ako para ako ang uminom ng gamot at ako ang sumambot ng sakit ng ulo niya,” said Trinidad.

“Ang unang nagpabalik sa akin is to see a bunch of players bastardizing the game,” said Trinidad. “Naintriga ako anong nangyari sa larong ito.”

SPIN.ph learned that Trinidad was part of the group that investigated the controversial match made by the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in which it upheld the decision to impose a lifetime ban on members of the Siquijor Mystics team.

“Ayoko nang bumalik sa Philippine basketball. I’ve had my share. Siguro nakatulong na ako. I want a simple, quiet life. Pero kapag may gumagawa ng katarantaduhan, kapag kasi tungkol sa basketball, a game that we all love with a passion na itatayo natin ang ating buhay, hindi puwedeng palagpasin ‘yung ganitong bagay. And that’s the reason why I’m back,” said Trinidad.

Trinidad said he intends to stay in the position only for a while.

“[I’m] back maybe in a temporary manner or interim manner because I don’t want to do this long term. Marami rin po akong gawain. Pero right now, kung malilinis at matutulungang linisin ang Philippine basketball para sa mga taong gusting sirain ito, that will be one major reason why my face is back dito sa basketball scene na ating minamahal na Pilipinas basketball,” Trinidad said.

