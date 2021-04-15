VisMin Cup postpones Thursday games in wake of controversial match

THE Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has postponed its games on Thursday following the controversial match between Lapu-Lapu City and Siquijor on Wednesday.

The games that were postponed were the MJAS Talisay-Siquijor and Dumaguete-Tubigon Bohol matchups.

The league will resume play on Friday.

The decision was made following Wednesday’s playdate marred by the postponement of the match between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor during halftime due to a power outage.

Continue reading below ↓

However, the ballgame which was halted with Lapu-Lapu up, 27-13, featured players muffing free throws and open lay-ups, videos of which have surfaced online.

The Games and Amusements Board is now investigating the "strange" events during the match, with chairman Baham Mitra threatening revocation of licenses to the players involved.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Some players of Siquijor were seen badly missing their free throws, and muffing a wide-open fastbreak lay-up.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

One player from Lapu-Lapu was also seen taking his free throws with his left and right hand on separate occasions, both of which he missed.

The league is expected to also issue a statement anytime today.