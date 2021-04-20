VisMin Cup orders teams to surrender mobile phones before games

THE Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has barred the use of mobile phones during its games inside the league bubble in Alcantara, Cebu, according to a memo released by the league on Tuesday.

The memo signed by chief operations officer Rocky Chan and new head of basketball operations Chelito Caro said all phones will have to be surrendered to league and police officials inside the venue.

“Please be informed that effective Tuesday, 20th of April, all mobile phones will be surrendered to the league technical group in coordination with PNP officials before the start of the game for safekeeping and will be returned after the game,” the memo said.

The ban on mobile phones is the latest measure put in place in the aftermath of the controversial game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu last Wednesday where blown free throws and layups sparked accusations of game-fixing.

Although the memo made no mention of the contentious game, the move is seen as a deterrent to possible game-fixing activities.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has suspended the Mindanao leg of the newly minted pro league. It allowed the the Visayas tournament to proceed, but under 'close monitoring.'

Even before the GAB action, VisMin Cup organizers have already banned members of the Siquijor team for life and handed out suspensions and penalties on a number of players of Lapu Lapu.

