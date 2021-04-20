VisMin Cup lifts suspension on Monbert Arong after admitting error

THE Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday lifted the suspension on Monbert Arong, paving the way for the veteran to rejoin the ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu Heroes in the league bubble in Alcantara, Cebu.

The league cleared the former Far Eastern University guard of any wrongdoing during the match between the Heroes and the Siquijor Mystics, where suspicious play by both sides raised allegations of match-fixing.

Organizers said it meant to suspend Franz Arong and not Monbert in the aftermath of the controversial match. It spotted the error and subsequently made the correction following a review of the match.

The two Arongs are not related.

“After thorough review of the game tape by our league and technical officials, between ARQ Lapu-Lapu Builders and Siquijor Mystics, it has come to our attention that Mr. Monbert Arong is not part of the issue and it was Mr. Franz Arong that was involve. Hence, Mr. Monbert Arong is cleared to play effective immediately,” said the league in the memo.

